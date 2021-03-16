Reader ‘s opinion The disease of greed has spread from Espoo to Helsinki

No wonder no one suggested building a log for Elielinaukio.

When I opened last Friday’s magazine (HS 12.3), I thought that now very thorough visualization options have been made to finally realize that it is impossible to place 40,000 square meters in one of Helsinki’s busiest pedestrian areas.

The grim truth turned white as I read the whole story: the city is quite serious.

A couple of proposals were based on stacking box-like building blocks of different sizes on top of each other. The others, in their own way, were completely foreign to their environment. The exquisite Railway Station crouches in fear as a rumbling creation of contemporary architecture appears next to it.

It seems incredible that even in the heart of the stone city of Helsinki, the buildings should include fashion materials and subjects, wood, recycled glass and green roofs. Miracle that no one suggested log construction. Who said wisely: building from wood does not justify building bad houses.

In fact, I learned fifty years ago, the city important not only buildings but also urban spaces between them. They are open to all travelers, including those living elsewhere, and their amenity is quite an integral part of the city’s appeal.

I’ve always thought that Helsinki is a city of culture compared to Espoo, which destroyed due to the requirements of business Tapiola, urban planning helmensä.

Now it seems that the same disease of greed has spread to Helsinki as well.

Combating climate change requires us to reduce our consumption. The construction of new shopping centers is not suitable for this endeavor.

Marjatta Varsila

architect, Espoo

