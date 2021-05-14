Reader ‘s opinion The disadvantages of plant protection products in Finland are small

Finland is actively working to reduce the risks of using plant protection products.

Science pages writing (HS 6.5.) raised concerns about the growing environmental risks of chemical plant protection products. The estimated increase in risks was based on a study of the adverse effects of plant protection products used in the United States on different groups of organisms. As authorities and researchers, we share our concern about the chemicalisation of the environment, but we want to clarify the different situation in Finland.

Plant protection products are used to prevent the harmful effects of pests. Plant protection products are the most regulated group of chemicals that undergo a thorough risk assessment before being placed on the market. According to legislation, the use of plant protection products is only permitted in Finland as part of comprehensive, ie integrated, plant protection, in accordance with the instructions and restrictions for use. Restrictions are product-specific. The use and sale of plant protection products are monitored.

Finland is actively working to reduce the risks of using plant protection products. The National Program for the Sustainable Use of Plant Protection Products includes several actions.

Professional use requires a degree in plant protection, which demonstrates competence in, for example, the prevention of environmental damage. Since 2014, the farmer has been required to implement integrated control, assess the need for control and use primarily proactive and non-chemical control methods. The EU’s field-to-table and biodiversity strategies aim to halve the risks of plant protection products by 2030. The prevention of harm caused by plant protection products will also be taken into account in the forthcoming national pollinator strategy.

Risk reduction is measured by a risk indicator based on sales volumes and harmfulness. Sales volumes have been collected in Finland since 1953. The risks of agricultural plant protection products in Finland have started to decline. Residues of plant protection products measured in food are low. About two hundred substances have been monitored in surface water samples for more than ten years, but only one, now obsolete, has exceeded the harmful concentration.

The measurement data support the assumption based on application rate estimates and modeling that the disadvantages of plant protection products are small in Finland. Concentration data on aquatic and terrestrial samples and biota are needed to ensure the effectiveness of actions already taken and to identify additional needs.

Food production is developing in a more responsible direction. This is evidenced by the growing interest of farmers in chemical-free control methods. Change requires solutions and know-how, as well as cooperation between farmers, research, advice and authorities.

Kaija Kallio-Mannila

Group Leader, Chemicals and Plant Protection Products, Tukes

Katri Siimes

researcher, Syke

Marja Jalli

specialist researcher, Luke

