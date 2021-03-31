Reader ‘s opinion The disability caused by depression can be halved

Much of the disability caused by depression could be avoided with early-onset, effective treatment and job adaptation.

Depression resulting incapacity for work has increased sharply in recent years. Nearly 4,000 people retire every year. This is a third more than in 2015. Correspondingly, the number of days of illness based on depression has increased.

Depression causes nearly one-fifth of all sick days and disability pensions. There are more than 30,000 depressed patients in retirement. Illness costs society € 1 billion a year, with the majority of sick days, pensions and lost labor. In addition, patients and their loved ones suffer a lot of suffering that cannot be measured in money.

Studies are surprisingly large in that a well-treated prognosis for recovery from depression is good. Much of the disability caused by depression could be avoided with early-onset, effective treatment and job adaptation.

Measures should be taken especially during the early stages of sick leave, as the prognosis for recovery deteriorates as absences from work prolong. After more than six months’ sick leave to return to work only every other year and then no longer only one in four infected.

Depression is a common disease. It affects 5 to 7 percent of the population each year. However, the majority of sufferers continue in working life and do not seek help from health care. Spontaneous healing also occurs.

Subsequent shortcomings in the quality of care for patients treated have been identified. After a year of sick pay, only a small proportion of patients have received treatment in accordance with the current treatment for depression recommendation – for example, only one in ten psychotherapies, a small proportion have tried more than one drug or neuromodulation treatment such as electrotherapy. One in ten patients has been completely without medication.

If an employee suffering from depression is forced to take sick leave, it is important to start planning to return to work and reduce any work-related stressors as soon as possible in cooperation with the patient, occupational health care and the workplace. The possibility of an adapted or part-time job (with partial sickness allowance) must be explored.

If the incapacity for work is prolonged, a work trial and reduced working hours as vocational rehabilitation, for example, can be agreed with the employment pension insurance company. It is helpful for a depressed patient to get to work as soon as possible, as work usually promotes recovery. At the same time, the most effective treatment must be continued.

Depression the increase in disability caused by the disease has sometimes been compared with the corresponding phenomenon of spinal diseases in the 1970s and 1980s. It was not until spinal care practices were activated that disability pensions began to decline. The same should now be done for depression: use effective treatment methods, support patients to continue in working life, adapting work if necessary, and with the support of Kela and employment pension insurers. The realistic goal of doing so is to halve the number of sick days and pensions caused by depression.

Jukka Kärkkäinen

a specialist in psychiatry

Chief Physician, Department of Health and Welfare

