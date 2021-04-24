Reader ‘s opinion The digital divide between the sexes needs to be closed

In large technology companies, only about one-fifth of employees are women.

Coronavirus pandemic has forced many of us to take the digital leap. We meet our colleagues in virtual meetings, pay our bills in phone apps, and keep in touch with our friends through online services.

However, not everyone has this opportunity.

Women benefit less from digitalization than men globally. In 2019, the digital divide between the sexes was 17 percent. In large technology companies, only about one-fifth of employees are women.

In the majority of countries around the world, less than 15% of science and technology graduates are women. In low- and middle-income countries, there are significant differences in access to mobile services between different population groups.

Over the next five years, a group of states, companies and organizations are committed to working for equality. This Generation Equality campaign is coordinated by UN Women, France and Mexico. Finland and Tunisia are co-leaders in the Technology and Innovation for Equality Coalition.

The coalition is set to address the challenges women and girls face in the technology sector. Specifically, we want to halve the digital gender gap by 2026 and increase investment in feminist technology and innovation by 50%, and double the number of women working on technology and innovation. In addition, our goal is that most countries and companies have taken action to combat cyber violence and discrimination.

We cannot achieve these goals alone. In addition to the states – Armenia, Chile, Rwanda, Finland and Tunisia – the coalition includes several different organizations (UNICEF, International Telecommunications Union ITU, Rockefeller Foundation, A + Alliance, Global Fund for Women, Social Builder, Digital Grassroots) and companies (Microsoft, Koç Holding ).

Other states, businesses and NGOs are also encouraged to make relevant commitments at the Paris Forum from 30 June to 2 July.

For Tunisia and Finland, this is an opportunity to deepen our current cooperation. As a temporary member of the UN Security Council, Tunisia promotes the inclusion of women in peace processes. The rights of women and girls are one of Finland’s four priorities in our campaign for the UN Human Rights Council. Both countries are developing women’s participation in the security sector in accordance with UN Resolution 1325 (Women, Peace and Security). Tunisia is acceding to the Istanbul Agreement against violence against women and domestic violence.

By bridging the digital divide between the sexes, we are building better societies for all of us. Digital technology can also act as a promoter of equality. However, this requires more women in technology as inventors, users and decision makers.

Sarra Chaouani Abidi

Ambassador of Tunisia to Finland

Pekka Hukka

Finland’s Ambassador to Tunisia

