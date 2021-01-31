Reader ‘s opinion The development of a pedestrian center in Helsinki does not require a radical restriction on car traffic

Accessibility by all modes of transport is a lifeline to the center of Helsinki.

Helsinki on Monday, January 25, a small majority of the city government decided, contrary to the mayor’s proposal, that the development of a pedestrian center would also examine the possibility of restricting car traffic in the Esplanade area. In one model, both Esplanades would be single-lane and in the other, Pohjoisesplanadi would be a completely pedestrian street.

There are three important cross-border car traffic routes in the center of Helsinki: Kaivokatu, Pohjoisesplanadi and Eteläesplanadi. With the end stop of the Kruunusillat tramway, at least one lane in its direction is leaving Kaivokatu. In addition, the design competition in Elielinaukio has provided an opportunity to study the removal of through traffic from Postikatu.

If at least half of the existing lanes are removed from these three lanes, traffic through the city center will become significantly more difficult and car accessibility will deteriorate.

This is a very significant measure in terms of its combined effects, which will have an impact on a much wider area than the city center and on the entire Helsinki transport system. In connection with the further planning of the pedestrian center, it is absolutely necessary to take into account the changes planned for Kaivokatu.

Accessibility by all modes of transport is a lifeline to the center of Helsinki. Improving walking conditions and increasing comfort in the city center does not require restricting traffic on key thoroughfares.

By simply relaxing its permit policy and allowing additional construction, the city can already effectively enliven the center of Helsinki.

Tiina Pasuri

Head of Land Use and Transport

Helsinki Region Chamber of Commerce

