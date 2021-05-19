Reader ‘s opinion The decision to cut funding for strategic research is not based on researched data

The societal challenges to which strategic research is needed are not leaving, on the contrary.

Frame frame The decision to permanently cut funding for the Academy of Finland and the Strategic Research Council (STN) has aroused surprise in the public debate. When scarcity is shared, sometimes hard choices have to be made. The training cuts of the past years are still in good memory. Now it was decided to focus the cuts in the field of the Ministry of Education and Culture on science.

The Strategic Research Facility was created in 2014 at the same time as the state research institutes were modernized. State research institutes have traditionally contributed to the information needs of social decision-making.

In that context, it was considered that societal decision-making needed a more broad, interdisciplinary perspective to support it. A strategic research funding instrument was created, in which STN, with the help of the scientific community, annually identifies societal challenges and, after the Government has decided on the themes, draws up programs for them, from which large-scale research consortia can then apply for funding. With consortia, funding goes extensively into the field.

Concept was new in many ways. The first calls were launched in 2015, and to date, 16 programs have been launched with a total of 66 projects. The programs are multi-year. The first programs related to climate change, technological change and equality, the themes in preparation for the well-being of children and young people, and safety and confidence in the age of algorithms.

The years of operation and development work are finally at the point where it is possible to assess the effectiveness and efficiency of operations. The Government has commissioned an evaluation study on the operation of the strategic financial instrument. That work is just beginning.

STN, for its part, is currently evaluating the first four completed programs. Self-assessments have been carried out, interaction activities have been evaluated by external forces and a scientific panel evaluation is nearing completion. Preliminary results look promising. For example, the promotion of interdisciplinarity and interaction activities would seem to have increased the effectiveness of the activities. An international evaluation of the Academy of Finland’s activities is also under way.

In the frame The € 25 million cut is significant, with around € 55 million available annually so far. The cut will significantly weaken the volume and effectiveness of strategic research. It is uncertain whether new programs can be opened annually at all in the future.

It is paradoxical that the information on the importance of strategic research and the assessments that will be available soon have not been taken into account at all in the decision on surgery. The societal challenges to which strategic research is needed are not leaving, on the contrary. What is certain is that as a result of the cut, the position of research information in social decision-making will weaken.

Kimmo Nuotio

Professor, University of Helsinki

Chairman of the STN

Per Mickwitz

Vice Rector, Lund University

Chairman of the STN (2014–2018)

