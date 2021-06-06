Reader ‘s opinion The day care home principle is a key guiding principle in Helsinki

Getting a daycare place close to home is important for families and children from the point of view of everyday functioning and the community in the area.

Pseudonym Confused mother (HS Opinion 3.6.) was disappointed with her daughter ‘s choice of a daycare place and criticized the city of Helsinki for forgetting the principle of a daycare center.

In Helsinki, the day care principle is a key guiding principle, and its implementation has been strengthened by numerous measures. One of the principles in the criteria for granting early childhood education, adopted in autumn 2020, is that the child is given an appropriate place in an early childhood education facility close to home, taking into account the location situation. This means that the place should always be given from the nearest daycare center with vacancies.

The lengths of kindergarten trips are monitored and evaluated regularly. Eighty per cent of those in kindergartens in the city have a maximum of 16 minutes to travel to kindergarten. In 2017–2020, more than 4,000 new kindergarten places have come to Helsinki, which is significantly more than the population growth. Getting a daycare place close to home is important for families and children from the point of view of everyday functioning and the community in the area.

From the end of 2021, customer service guidance, application processing and the making of location proposals and decisions will be transferred to the service instructors of the centralized service management unit. This will focus on providing early childhood education places in the city. The aim of the reform is to make the provision of early childhood education more efficient and equal. As the reform progresses, kindergartens will also have more time in the start-up phase to receive families and children for early childhood education.

If the granted early childhood education place does not correspond to the desired alternative, it is possible to appeal the decision. Through the rectification request, the matter can be formally reviewed and the process of granting an early childhood education place improved and the customer experience improved. We apologize for the poor customer experience with access to daycare.

Satu Järvenkallas

director of early childhood education

Niclas Grönholm

Director of Swedish Services

education and training industry

The City of Helsinki

