Reader ‘s opinion The curator must be an expert in the social field

The current loose curator’s eligibility condition is in conflict with the obligations and principles of the Social Welfare Act and the Child Welfare Act.

Pupil and student care the future has been debated from the point of view of service organization (including HS Guest Pen 22.3.). On the other hand, less attention has been paid to what, from the point of view of the pupil’s and student’s interests, would strengthen the competence in student care, prevent exclusion and secure social competence in student care.

The curator’s eligibility conditions included in the Pupil and Student Welfare Act were relaxed on 1 January 2017 as a suitable university degree. Since then, the change has not been comprehensively assessed – how the waiving of the social competence requirement has affected the quality and effectiveness of pupil and student care.

Schools and colleges have children and young people with a wide range of well-being and learning problems. Family situations can also be challenging, which is why there is a need for skilled tutors in schools and colleges. Cooperation in accordance with the law related to the assessment of the need for social care services and the client plan for child protection requires the curator to have professional skills and training in the social field. It is essential for the legal security and interest of the curator’s clients that their needs be met by a social professional familiar with the social services system and related legislation in study care.

The current loose curator’s eligibility condition is in conflict with the obligations and principles of the Social Welfare Act and the Child Welfare Act. The curator is an expert in his or her own field in the school and educational community. Thus, the curator does not only comply with the legislation on the Pupil and Student Welfare Act and teaching.

The qualification of the curator must be in line with the Social Welfare Professionals Act. The law defines social care for a social worker and a sociologist as legal professionals. Statutory rights, professional ethics, registration and supervision of legal professionals in social care.

Jenni Karsio

Chairman, Talentia ry

Mira Kumpula

Chairman, School Curators Association

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.