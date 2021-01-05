Reader ‘s opinion The criminal affairs of priests must be governed by the rule of law

The office of priest may be ordered to be forfeited if the priest has been convicted of an offense which renders him manifestly unfit to serve as a priest.

Helsingin Sanomat in the editorial (December 30) it was considered that the Evangelical Lutheran Church was not working hard enough to punish its priests. Priests were also criticized for not voluntarily reporting their convictions to their employer. According to the editorial, priests commit themselves to exemplary life already in the ordination to the priesthood, and therefore society has the right to expect high morals from priests.

It is right that the criminal cases of the priests are also discussed in the church and the priests are expected to keep the promise they made in the ordination. Priests, as authorized by the Church, are involved in the most personal moments of the people: family celebrations, everyday difficulties, religious exploration, and grief. People should be able to trust the church and its priests.

At the same time, it must be ensured that the criminal cases of priests are also handled in accordance with the rule of law. It does not make sense to demand that criminal cases come to trial chapters through the priests ’own revelations.

The obligation to report priests’ criminal convictions to the church is imposed on the courts, not the priests. It is therefore necessary to ensure that the courts comply with their reporting obligations. Otherwise, the responsibility for the role of the court and, ultimately, for the credibility of the institution of the priesthood lies with the individual priest considering his own legal security.

The reporting practice is transparent to society and the same and fair to all public sector officials.

Conviction chapters assess the ability of priests convicted of a crime to serve in the priesthood. This is a matter of special employer supervision of officials.

The office of priest may be ordered to be forfeited if the priest has been convicted of an offense which renders him manifestly unfit to serve as a priest. However, the conviction chapter cannot be an imposition of an additional penalty.

There can be no religious courts parallel to the judiciary in a state governed by the rule of law. Society must not compromise on this principle.

Janne Keränen

chairman

Jussi Junni

executive director

Priesthood of the Church of Finland

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.