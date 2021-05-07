Reader ‘s opinion The courtyard saunas of detached houses should be renovated in Helsinki

Yard saunas are a valuable part of Finnish building and sauna culture.

Finn the sauna tradition was selected for the UNESCO list of intangible cultural heritage in December 2020. Access to the list increases the visibility of the living cultural heritage and the attention received by saunaing. At the same time, however, it requires responsibility for heritage protection. I hope that this responsibility would also apply to the courtyard saunas of detached houses in cities.

When cycling in the detached areas of Helsinki, my attention is often drawn to the courtyard buildings. Quite often the back of the yard is broken down by an abandoned family sauna. Many of them are only a couple of square meters of one-room and modest buildings, which, however, have served as the only cleaning place for many families for decades.

Unfortunately, in connection with the division of plots, saunas are demolished. Now that making by hand is back in fashion, I hope these yard saunas will be refurbished.

The public saunas, spa saunas and cottage saunas in the cities convey their own story of today’s sauna culture, but they have been overshadowed by the family’s sauna memories in urban courtyard saunas.

Helsinki residents living in detached areas could take the booth out of the challenge and turn the capital into a real “sauna city” by renovating these yard saunas. The National Board of Antiquities and the Ministry of the Environment, for example, could also take part in the work by offering grants for the renovation of yard saunas.

Aila Nieminen

Länsi-Pakila, Helsinki

