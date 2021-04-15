Reader ‘s opinion The corona passport brings freedom to vaccinated seniors

We seniors have stayed in our homes for over a year and waited until we could go to the theater, concerts and art museums before we died.

Interest rate restrictions when considering the order of demolition, measures must be taken which do not increase the number of infections and which minimize the financial damage suffered by the various sectors and workers.

If a coron passport is introduced in Finland, concert halls, theaters, museums and art exhibitions could soon be opened. A large proportion of users of these services are elderly people who have already received at least their first vaccination. Auditorium occupancy could be high because the public has either vaccination, immunity from illness, or a recent negative test result. If there is no corona passport, the occupancy rate will be lower because the necessary security clearances must be provided in the auditoriums. In the former case, the cultural sector would be able to recover faster. Artists, producers and support staff would get full-time work right away.

We the elderly have stayed in our homes for over a year and waited until we could go to the theater, concerts, and museums before we even died. We are delighted with the vaccine we have received. Now it seems that the interpretations of the jurists take away this joy from us as well. The mental resilience of the elderly should now be taken into account, as has already been done for children.

We the elderly no longer have many years to enjoy a return to normal life.

Marjatta Varsila

architect, Espoo

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.