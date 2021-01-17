Reader ‘s opinion The conversational help I received when I was young brought limitations to my assurance

Opinion|Reader’s opinion
Due to a visit to the reception of a few nurses involved in caring for my own endurance during my studies, I lost the opportunity to convince myself of the most serious illnesses in the future.
In autumn In 2016, I went to a nurse’s office for a few months to talk about coping issues. The hectic stage of life as well as the stress of work and study had caused a strain that we debunked by discussing together.
I received instructions from the front desk to better deal with the stress of night sleep and life changes. I never met a doctor or psychologist and did not receive a prescription or diagnosis. Early intervention worked excellently in this case.
Four and a half years later, I applied for disability insurance as part of a competitive bidding for insurance. The health survey for insurance asked if I had ever visited a healthcare professional to discuss issues such as fatigue.
I recorded in the report my visit for the fall of 2016.
As a result, the disability insurance offer excluded all mood, mental health and behavioral disorders, as well as sleep, emotional and neurotic disorders. The insurance policy read that the limitation is permanent.
Exhaustion and the limitation of exhaustion are experiences shared by the younger generation. If, as a society, we want to encourage people fighting on the frontiers of coping to seek help early and on a low threshold, we need to look critically at structures that penalize seeking help.
The Meet in Therapy campaign wants to create a society where treating mental health problems, disorders and illnesses is normal, mundane and smart.
I would also like insurance companies to understand that a person who once applied for help will dare to apply for it in the future with a lower threshold.
Seek help
