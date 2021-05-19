Reader ‘s opinion The construction of giant kindergartens in Helsinki must be stopped

The City of Helsinki is planning a large kindergarten school in Länsi-Pakila, where the number of users of the current kindergarten Havuka will increase from about 165 to more than 500.

the city of Helsinki Plan guard reported on current city plans on May 12th. The summary included an announcement of the merger of the South Hague kindergarten Tuuli and the playground Viiri. The number of children in the kindergarten will be increased from 60 to 200 and the adjacent park area will be zoned for the use of a combined kindergarten play park.

I think the plan seems reasonably reasonable.

The users of the giant kindergarten school in Länsi-Pakila are from nine months to eight years old, ie children in the most sensitive stage of growth, from babies to toddlers. In addition to this, the planned giant kindergarten school Havuka’s yard area will be smaller than the current kindergarten Havuka’s versatile yard area with spruce forests now is. Part of the current spruce forest will have to be felled out of the way of the new building.

Here is once again a good example of the fact that areas or new areas that have already been built in Helsinki are not planned and built equally at the same time. The giant Länsi-Pakila kindergarten school Havukka has been planned for 2017, ie for four years. On the other hand, the city of Helsinki has designed and built much smaller kindergartens with an average number of children of about 200.

Why don’t you, the decision-makers of the City of Helsinki, want the Havukka kindergarten to remain a kindergarten for 200 children, where children’s resilience, motor skills, sociality and creativity can develop while playing in a diverse courtyard bordering a spruce forest?

Satu Immonen

mother, Helsinki

