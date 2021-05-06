Reader ‘s opinion The Committee on Constitutional Affairs is a problematic institution – the care of the holiest area of ​​democracy has been outsourced to a small number of

The committee bases its decision-making on the opinions of a few standard experts. One may ask what conditions busy MPs have with genuinely legal arguments to challenge the strong positions of doctors of law.

International law Professor Emeritus Martti Koskenniemi defended the position of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs as the ex-ante guardian of the Constitution (HS Guest Pen 30.4.). The argument is not entirely convincing.

In his writing, Koskenniemi emphasized the independent legal deliberation of the members of the Constitutional Committee. In addition, he was concerned that the constitutional court model would outsource the day-to-day care of democracy to the legal elite. The arguments are open to criticism.

Laws the assessment of constitutionality and the counterbalancing of fundamental rights are complex legal solutions. Law is an applied science. If you want to look for a reference in medicine, it’s about demanding neurosurgery, not ear rinsing. Koskenniemi considered legal brain surgery in the core area of ​​democracy to be outsourced to the Constitutional Committee, whose members only have basic legal training.

In Finland the number of lawyers specializing in constitutional law is marginal. The Committee on Constitutional Affairs bases its decision-making on the opinions of a few standard experts, on the basis of which each member of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs should be able to make a demanding independent legal assessment.

There is no doubt that MPs have done as good a job as they can. However, one can rightly ask what conditions busy MPs – even those with a basic legal education – have to challenge the strong positions of doctors of law with genuinely legal arguments.

It follows from this setup that the care of the holiest area of ​​democracy has been outsourced, as Koskenniemi fears, to a very narrow group of constitutional law experts who have not been selected in the democratic process. This is, in fact, the “legal elite” described by Koskenniemi, who actually exercises significant power, for example in terms of caregiver sizing.

Eventually Koskenniemi avoids the well-known axiom of justice, according to which it is not enough that activities are fair, but also structures and decision-making must look and feel fair.

As a political institution, the Committee on Constitutional Affairs is already problematic in terms of its infrastructure and the rule of law. In practice, it has also been seen what the mixing of law and politics can lead to at worst: a crumbling of general acceptability.

The assessment of alternatives would require a fully independent and comprehensive analysis, also using a comparative legal method.

Lasse Vuola

doctoral student (Law)

Akaa

