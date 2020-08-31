Reader ‘s opinion The coal ban can be strengthened by the timely cancellation of allowances

Coal use in the production of electricity and heat will be banned in Finland at the end of the decade. In addition, a recent draft budget proposal from the Ministry of Finance promotes the voluntary phase-out of coal energy by 2025.

The end of coal burning is a significant step towards Finland’s climate goals, but it is important to understand how it affects the overall climate policy and emissions at the European level.

Finland the energy sector is part of the European Union’s emissions trading scheme. The total number of allowances issued in the allowance market constitutes supply, and polluting companies create demand for them. Demand and supply together determine the price of allowances.

The ban on coal will reduce the demand for emission rights in Finland. If the released allowances are sold abroad, the market price of the allowances will fall and emissions will increase elsewhere in Europe. The ban may help Finland achieve its national emissions targets, but it will not slow down climate change unless total emissions fall.

Emissions the amount is also affected by the market stability reserve introduced in 2019, which automatically removes allowances from the market and, from 2023, will permanently cancel some allowances as long as there is a surplus. Early action will enhance the cancellation of rights through the Stability Reserve, and from this point of view, stepping up investment to replace coal is a good thing. Even if brought forward, the ban on coal will not fully reduce emissions, but the impact on total emissions will be roughly about half of what was intended.

There is a national solution to this problem. The effects of the coal ban will not flow to the rest of Europe if Finland complements the ban by reducing the number of allowances to be auctioned and unilaterally canceling the corresponding number of allowances. This would ensure the effectiveness of the coal ban and would be a cost-effective way, as it would leave the market to decide in which country and which technologies will most easily achieve emission reductions. However, the cancellation of allowances would not be free of charge, as Finland would lose the proceeds of auctioning allowances.

Timing has a decisive effect on the cost of canceling allowances. Too early cancellation would partially displace the functioning of the market stability reserve. Instead, allowances should not be auctioned now, but should only be canceled when the stability reserve is no longer active.

This so-called “buy, deposit, burn” principle maximizes the effectiveness of the stability reserve, so that Finland does not have to unilaterally invalidate as many rights to secure the full effect of the coal ban.

Finland the government is in pain to find politically promotable ways to reduce emissions. Early abandonment of coal could be such, but in order to have full effect, it should be complemented by a considered and timely cancellation of allowances. Finland’s climate actions should not be wasted by making pollution cheaper elsewhere.

Lassi Ahlvik

Assistant Professor, University of Helsinki

