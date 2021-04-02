Reader ‘s opinion The closure of the clubs at the playgrounds came as a surprise

Ombudsman for Children Elina Pekkarinen is concerned about itthat decisions were made in the year of the coronavirus without assessing their impact on children (HS Domestic 1.4.). On the same day, the city of Helsinki decided to close the clubs of the playgrounds for April, in order to transfer club staff to kindergartens with staff shortages.

The decision was communicated to the parents just before the Easter break. Club activities were simply discontinued, and no other place of care was offered to children participating in regular, year-round club activities. The reason is that club activities are not a statutory obligation of the municipality, unlike day care.

The playground club place is applied for in the same way as the kindergarten place. The club is also an important and central part of a child’s early childhood education – in these circumstances, the only opportunity for a child to play with their peers is when all other hobbies are closed due to the pandemic.

I can’t imagine a situation where a kindergarten would suddenly be closed and parents would be informed that the children no longer have any care place because staff are needed for another kindergarten. Why are children involved in club activities placed in such an unequal position?

Laura Visapää

Helsinki

