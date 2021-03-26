Reader ‘s opinion The climate crisis cannot be treated in isolation as a separate phenomenon

The climate crisis will not be resolved by dialogue alone, but by actions that realistic climate news would promote.

Helsingin Sanomat Editor-in-Chief Kaius Niemi wrote entitled “A Bigger Echo Needs Bigger Responsibility” (HS Column 21.3) on the August Rebellion demonstration calling for better climate journalism.

In the editorial again was written (HS 27.12.2020) that action on climate change is urgent if we want to keep the planet a decent place to live for people.

However, in the contents of media houses, the issue is treated in isolation. Given the gravity of the situation, the climate must be a cross-cutting reference for news coverage.

Elokapina is not an expert organization but a network of concerned people. Its task is not to provide ready-made solutions to the climate crisis or news, but to demand them from decision-makers and, in this case, from media professionals.

Niemi likes dialogue. Dialogue is not just any discussion, but its definitive condition is that the participants are equal. Dialogue on the climate crisis is thus an impossibility between a representative of the fossil or peat industry and the average citizen concerned about the climate. The debate between the media and the climate movement is welcome and sensible, and it is important for the media to consult with peat entrepreneurs. However, the climate crisis will not be solved by dialogue alone. We need action that realistic climate news would promote. The fossil sector is neither the first nor the last in history to be abolished as the world changes.

The climate crisis is not just about young people’s climate concerns, but about global consequences for all age groups. According to a recent survey, two-thirds of humanity believe that a climate emergency is an emergency.

This experience of emergency is expressed by the performers of the protest through Sanomatalo recently through means of performance. Did the journalists listen in Sanomatalo or online? Did they, like the protesters, realize that the phrase “the climate crisis is an existential threat to humanity” is genuinely true?

Outi Leskinen

Iiris Laisi

Joel Tainio

Film rebellion assets

