Reader ‘s opinion The City of Helsinki exercises owner rights at Malmi Airport

Thus during the municipal elections, Malmi Airport has risen again for discussions. Only those who oppose the construction of the area, who empower each other in their own bubble, take part in the public debate.

However, the situation at Malmi Airport is calm. The area has a legally valid master plan and a sketch frame prepared on the basis of it, guiding the already planned town planning of the area.

The Helsinki District Court has also ruled in a dispute concerning the lease of the former airport area in December 2020. The District Court has confirmed the lease agreement with Malmi Airport Association at the end of 2019 and obliged to hand over the area to the city, ie the owner, with contractual penalties. The airport association and its members have continued to operate in the area in 2020 without the permission of the landowner. Eviction is carried out.

However, municipal elections are not going to be “Ore elections,” as some districts populistly claim. Flight operations at Malmi will cease and the area will become a residential area. The end of Malmi’s flight operations has been anchored by the aviation districts on the essentials with distracting perspectives and legal proceedings. In fact, it is only a matter of the owner, the city of Helsinki, being able to do what he wants with his land. The tenant cannot decide.

In democratic decision-making, the Helsinki City Council has decided to transform the Malmi airport area into a residential area. And the political balance of power in the spring municipal elections is not changing about this.

The Malmi airport area is larger than the areas of Helsinki’s Kalasatama and Jätkäsaari combined as land to be used for construction. It is the most significant new construction project of the entire prevailing master plan project. The area is slowly providing a home for more than 13,000 households. This is essential. The city needs to be developed by the residents above.

While the legal and appeals process can be seen to continue, the aviation districts should also respect both their own agreements and democratic decision-making based on municipal self-government, even when it is not of their own free will.

Mika Oranen

Helsinki

