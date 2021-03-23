Reader ‘s opinion The city can also be seen as a large museum, the stages and temporality of which are good to understand

The notion of museums as the cradles of recession and stagnation is damaging.

23.3. 15:00

Mayor of Helsinki Jan Vapaavuori (Kok) says that the city cannot be a museum (HS City 13.3.).

Such linguistic images, in which museums are seen as brakes of development and symbols of stagnation, are more common in public.

Dusty memory organizations can be seen in comics, but the reality of museums is something quite different from old-fashioned imagery. For example, Vapaavuori’s organization’s own city museum is a good example of how museums can be at the forefront of experientialism and technological development.

The notion of museums as the cradles of recession and stagnation is thus simply erroneous, and language images based on such an notion are detrimental not only to the museum industry but also to the historical consciousness of the entire nation.

People it would be good to know and understand the historical stages and temporal stratification of one’s own environment – which, of course, does not preclude consideration of the future. City governments and politicians have an important role to play in developing and maintaining such historical awareness.

Sociologist and historian Esko Aaltonen once said: “Everyone who understands the reality of their environment and comes into harmony with it will have the ability to break free from the moment and embrace a longer timeline that includes the past, present and future.” These words could serve as good signposts for those contemporary actors who ignore the past and for whom the future also appears mainly through current needs.

British museologist and journalist Kenneth Hudson, meanwhile, presented an idea at the Copenhagen Museum of Museumology in 1993 that still surprises the traditional tradition of museums: “Europe is one great museum, with every building, every field and river and railway of what he sees. There are institutions here and there in this great museum that we call museums. Their main task is to help people understand the great museum. They are justified in looking outwards, not inwards. ”

Special museum buildings and museum institutions are thus surrounded by the so-called large museum. It is the world around us.

There is no need to go to a museum to see signs of the past and different times. History is present wherever we go.

Janne Vilkuna

professor of museology

Jani Tanskanen

cultural journalist, dissertation researcher

University of Jyväskylä

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.