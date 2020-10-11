Reader ‘s opinion The church strictly follows the instructions of the health authorities

It must be possible to come to church without worry when the rest of the world is full of worries.

Pseudonym The grieving relative wrote (HS Opinion 10.10.)that safety intervals should also be kept at the blessing.

No one in the church should experience insecurity. The church space must provide security, especially in the midst of distress. During an epidemic, the loss of one’s loved one causes a double crisis. It is unbearable for a relative to have to think in the midst of the greatest grief about who can be hugged or how close to crying.

The church strictly follows the instructions of the health authorities. The variations in the disease situation in different parts of the country are taken into account in the instructions issued by the dioceses, which apply not only to other facilities in the parishes but also to the blessing chapels. The current instructions of the Diocese of Helsinki are: “In situations where there are close contacts, the use of face masks is recommended in the parishes. In principle, the parishioners take care of obtaining their own face mask. However, face masks must be available in parishes for parishioners for whom the cost of face masks becomes unreasonable. ”

Thank you for your feedback, we will pass on our related instructions to our congregations separately. In the churches, it is the common responsibility of all of us to take close care of safety intervals, the use of masks, and other instructions from health authorities. It must be possible to come to church without worry when the rest of the world is full of worries. The church must be open even when the rest of the world is closing, and there must be space in the church when life is otherwise cramped.

Teemu Laajasalo

Bishop of the Diocese of Helsinki

