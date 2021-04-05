Reader ‘s opinion The cholera pool should be filled as part of Helsinki’s most valuable beach area

Not only would the “Cholera Market” connect the Esplanade, the Market Square, and the planned pedestrian area more closely, it would also create better conditions for the idea of ​​using the area in general.

Elielinaukion the design competition has taught us that with an oversized program without sufficient boundary conditions, it is pointless to expect a useful proposal from designers. In the South Harbor competition program, the boundaries of construction are more reasonable and the boundary conditions have been tightened, among other things, in terms of prospects.

However, the situation in the South Harbor is more challenging than in Elielinaukio in the sense that a reassessment of the port arrangements would also be needed before further construction of the area is worth planning.

The idea of ​​reserving the southern parts of the waterfront for some level of construction under strict boundary conditions is not necessarily at odds with the basic nature of the environment. Construction in that area was already proposed in the 1878 plan. However, the problem with the planned pedestrian area for the north is that already in the current situation, all modes of transport are crumbling at the intersection of the South Shore and the South Esplanade, and the situation will only get worse if more walking traffic enters the beach area.

The schematic royal idea of ​​the center of Helsinki is the boulevard complex formed by the Boulevard, Mannerheimintie and Esplanades, which ends at the eastern end of the city’s most valuable beach area. Before embarking on further planning, this great city idea should be strengthened at the South Harbor by filling the Cholera Basin into the waterfront area.

The cholera basin was originally intended to be used as a canal in Töölönlahti, but although the canal was forgotten, the basin remained in the draft plan. According to the formula, the current Estonian swimming pool would have been larger and almost closed in the Market Hall, so the design of the pool has lived on until now.

If the Cholera Basin is filled, the use of other harbor basins must be upgraded to a functional entity, even if not all basins are located in the design area on the western edge of the harbor. The herring market belongs to the South Harbor without a doubt, the pleasure boat berths may not.

Visa Hietalahti

Beautiful

