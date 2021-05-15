Reader ‘s opinion The choice of evidence completely revolutionized the study of high school students

Mathematics has become, in practice, a compulsory subject in student writing. Currently, the majority of students write in only one language, English.

Yle news spectacularly on May 10 on higher education certificate selection and high school education, which has undergone tremendous change over the past five years. Sometimes it seems that the effects of all reforms are not even predicted when a new practice already replaces the old one.

In the autumn of 2016, the electrification of student transcripts began, and since 2019, the entire matriculation examination has been done on computers. The coronavirus pandemic caused a huge digital leap. The curricula have been renewed in 2016 and 2021, and the high school diploma is also living in a time of change. Next fall, compulsory education will also be extended to high schools.

However, these changes have the effect of mere fiddling compared to how the choice of higher education introduced in the spring of 2020 has revolutionized study in high schools. As a result of this reform, between 2020 and 2023, the majority of university and polytechnic students will be selected solely on the basis of their student transcripts.

About mathematics has become a de facto compulsory subject in student transcripts if one wishes to be selected through certificate selection for postgraduate studies. In addition to long mathematics, all the sciences have grown in popularity, as they usually earn a lot of points.

When applying to the Faculty of Law, it is worth studying the Ten Commandments and the Hammurab Act in more detail than Finnish legal information, as religion earns more points than social studies. The popularity of spectators is growing and at the same time social studies is declining in our high schools.

With the changes, the language skills of Finns will deteriorate further. Currently, the majority of students write in only one language, English. Learning other languages ​​is steadily declining. It is obligatory to study another country, but most of the time it is not written.

If language learning were to be increased, the solution could be to renew the matriculation examination. In the spring of 2022, those starting a high school diploma will have to write five subjects as compulsory in the future. What if, in the meantime, that obligation were changed so that the subjects to be written should include two languages ​​in addition to the mother tongue? If Swedish still feels like a bad option, it could be replaced by another language, even as a short syllabus.

What about could the weightings in the selection of evidence be made more reasonable? Could a maximum of four subjects from student writing be considered in the future? It could also increase the study of important skills and arts subjects.

Hopefully, those who choose to testify would listen with sensitive ears, especially to young high school students. However, it is primarily about their lives and endurance. High school time should be the best time for a young person!

Pekka Kanninen

study supervisor, Joensuu

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.