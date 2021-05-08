Reader ‘s opinion The child does not expect miracles from the mother

The first times when i became a mother i could be confused. I didn’t know all that parenting would bring when it came. But I was also confused when the child being born was not healthy at all. Can I be the kind of mother my child needs? Can I grow, guide and support, if necessary, rehabilitate? Would I be in such a position? Responsibility and uncertainty were palpable. Such is motherhood.

I didn’t go to motherhood schools. I became a mother of my own free will. I received motherhood as a gift. Motherhood is amazing but at the same time a little scary.

Love for the child and everyday life have taught that the child does not expect miracles. He grows as he receives intimacy and warmth, love, and care. A child’s growth is quite inevitable – and it happens fast.

The essence of motherhood is emphasized in the stages of life where the role of the mother is put to the test: when she loses a child she misses or gives birth to a sick child, when the child’s health requires repeated hospital stays, night care, or when her own resources are scarce.

Maternity does not require. It’s just waiting for you to be a mom. It is insightful to note that I am a mother to my child forever. Just like me. Motherhood is the most beautiful thing in my life – a role I value the most.

Pirjo Luokkala

Vantaa

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.