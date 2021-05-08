Sunday, May 9, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Reader ‘s opinion The child does not expect miracles from the mother

by admin
May 8, 2021
in World
0

Opinion|Reader’s opinion

The first times when i became a mother i could be confused. I didn’t know all that parenting would bring when it came. But I was also confused when the child being born was not healthy at all. Can I be the kind of mother my child needs? Can I grow, guide and support, if necessary, rehabilitate? Would I be in such a position? Responsibility and uncertainty were palpable. Such is motherhood.

I didn’t go to motherhood schools. I became a mother of my own free will. I received motherhood as a gift. Motherhood is amazing but at the same time a little scary.

Love for the child and everyday life have taught that the child does not expect miracles. He grows as he receives intimacy and warmth, love, and care. A child’s growth is quite inevitable – and it happens fast.

The essence of motherhood is emphasized in the stages of life where the role of the mother is put to the test: when she loses a child she misses or gives birth to a sick child, when the child’s health requires repeated hospital stays, night care, or when her own resources are scarce.

Maternity does not require. It’s just waiting for you to be a mom. It is insightful to note that I am a mother to my child forever. Just like me. Motherhood is the most beautiful thing in my life – a role I value the most.

Pirjo Luokkala

Vantaa

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.

.
#Reader #opinion #child #expect #miracles #mother

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Coronavirus: the Government rushes the bill to shield the decrees that order restrictions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

Open chat
Want Guest Post?