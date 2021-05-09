Reader ‘s opinion The challenges of advocacy have been identified

Exhaustion can be caused by, for example, work culture, customer requirements, urgent assignments and sometimes also employees ’own ambitious career goals.

In the story “Raatajat” (HS Vision 30.4.) was written round hours in the financial and legal sectors, including law firms. The interviewees found the hierarchy of the legal profession pressurized, and sometimes the simultaneous demands of many supervisors – especially for young employees – were too burdensome.

In the Bar Association, we recognize the challenges related to advocacy and the overload that plagues the industry. The reason is partly the work culture, partly the requirements of the customers, the challenges of urgent assignments and sometimes also the employees’ own ambitious career goals.

These causes can lead to the risk of exhaustion. For our part, we want to work actively to address these issues.

Although many law firms have worked long-term to find a better balance between leisure and work, more detailed information on the resilience of lawyers is needed at this very moment.

The aim is to concretely address the practices and causes that cause overburdening and that can be tackled nationwide towards a more responsible work culture.

Already in the spring, the Finnish Bar Association has decided to take part in a joint Nordic study on the well-being and working arrangements of those working in law firms. Although the Bar Association is a body governed by public law – neither a trade union nor a labor market organization – we want to be involved in this, because there must be an internal debate in the sector.

The Bar Association will soon launch a well-being challenge for law firms, encouraging all law firms to take concrete action to bring about change.

Hanna Räihä-Mäntyharju

chairman

Niko Jakobsson

Secretary General, Bar Association

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.