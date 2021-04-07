Reader ‘s opinion The certificate selection scoring system needs to be changed

Changing or diversifying scores would strengthen young people’s ability to study a wide range of subjects.

Colleges subjects ranked high in the scoring system are currently favored in high schools as other subjects wither. This is especially true of foreign languages ​​that a high school student does not have time to study – if they are even offered anymore.

Lukki’s national development project for upper secondary language teaching has been following the situation with great concern. The project challenges universities and colleges to critically evaluate the scorecards they use, as their guiding effect on high school studies is significant. These scorecards are, in fact, the guideline that high school students who purposefully study follow.

Changing and diversifying the scoring system would strengthen the ability of young people to study a wide range of subjects and find their own strengths during their high school years. This is the core mission of high school education, and it would also prepare our young people in the best possible way for postgraduate studies and improve their well-being.

Finnish quality language teaching has always opened the doors to the world – not only for individuals but for Finnish society as a whole. We are used to being proud of Finns’ language skills and the active participation it makes possible in international activities, from trade to international politics.

The language reserve of Finns can no longer be taken for granted if it is thought to include proficiency in languages ​​other than English. Language is the key to intercultural interaction and active participation in the world. Aren’t these exactly the 21st century skills we want to pass on to our young people?

Marja Yegorenkov

high school principal, Russian lecturer

Niina Saunamäki

English lecturer

Sanna Karppanen

French lecturer

Helsinki Finnish Joint School

Lukki National Development Project for High School Language Teaching

