Reader ‘s opinion The causes of Brexit can also be found in the development of the EU

Annamari Sipilä analyzes in his essay (HS 30.12.) factors that led to Brexit, from the English sense of uniqueness and the EU- and immigration-critical press to the decisions made by individual British politicians. Having lived in Britain for almost a quarter of a century, I would see that it is essential to look at the development of the EU in recent decades when looking for reasons.

In continental Europe, the EU has been seen above all as a historic peace project, in the promotion of which economic considerations are secondary. Britain, in turn, has placed more emphasis on the importance of the economy and trade in its relations with the EU. One of the EU’s greatest achievements, the open single market for goods and services, is widely to be credited to Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. Thatcher, on the other hand, knocked out as early as the 1980s the idea of ​​limiting the sovereignty of the independent member states and transferring political decision-making power to Brussels.

A major watershed in the development of the EU was the introduction of the single currency at the turn of the millennium. The solution for the countries joining the euro was clearly based more on policy than on the effort to create an optimal currency area of ​​economically similar states. From the critics’ point of view, the price of that decision is being paid by the eurozone in the face of ever-recurring debt crises and the consequent seemingly inevitable development towards a permanent income transfer union, solidarity debt and, ultimately, the federal government.

Over the years, Britain achieved a special status in the EU with numerous exceptions and exemptions. The country also decided to stay – based on economic analysis – outside the single currency, thus avoiding later involvement in the resolution of crises in the euro area. Most proponents of Brexit I know admit that in the short term, the difference is a more difficult and costly solution than staying in the EU would have been. But if a country’s vision for the future of the Union differs decisively from the aspirations of other major member states, and it would always oppose deeper integration and federal development, then isn’t it fairer then to acknowledge the facts, swallow the defeat, and strive to resign as friends?

While living in England, I have often been asked for my opinion on Brexit. My answer is largely in line with Sipilä: the decision is left to the British alone and the Kingdom will survive in one way or another. As a Finn, I see Britain’s resignation as a great loss, and I am afraid that we will still miss the pragmatic brake on the past years as the EU’s integration process accelerates.

Antti Suhonen

Professor of Practice, Aalto University School of Business

