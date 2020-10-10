Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Reader ‘s opinion The castle festivities could take intermediate years

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
October 10, 2020
in World
0
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Is just the right decision to cancel the Castle Festival – even without the corona epidemic. All Finns celebrate in their own way. However, the same particular group and a few other deserving ones are invited to the Presidential Palace every year. Parties cost wild sums. That money can now be donated to charity and help those who really need help. And there are enough of them.

This practice could be followed every five years. In the intervening years, there would be local celebrations for citizens, not just certain eye-catchers.

Mia Aaltonen

Espoo

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Next Post

Ansu and Adama, in the Spain of extremes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In