Reader ‘s opinion The castle festivities could take intermediate years

Is just the right decision to cancel the Castle Festival – even without the corona epidemic. All Finns celebrate in their own way. However, the same particular group and a few other deserving ones are invited to the Presidential Palace every year. Parties cost wild sums. That money can now be donated to charity and help those who really need help. And there are enough of them.

This practice could be followed every five years. In the intervening years, there would be local celebrations for citizens, not just certain eye-catchers.

Mia Aaltonen

Espoo

