Reader ‘s opinion The camping stove should not be used indoors

Kristel Pynnönen and Olli-Veikko Kurvinen wrote (HS Opinion 16.3.)that housing associations should be prepared for long power outages. A three-day home supply and, among other things, a camping stove should be found in each home.

Many camping stoves require gas or flammable liquid to operate. Storing them at home or in a condominium storage area can pose a serious security risk. In addition, in the hands of an unfamiliar user indoors or on the balcony, they can easily ignite a fire.

The camping stove should never be used inside the apartment and especially not to start practicing its use in exceptional circumstances.

Reeta Vimpari

former scout, Helsinki

