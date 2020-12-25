Reader ‘s opinion The breakfast offer of Finnish hotels does not disappoint: the scrambled eggs are usually good, but the quality of the bacon varies greatly

I would also like a little more precision for cooking eggs. I want to spoon four-minute eggs.

I’m going a lot of domestic hotels, and usually already on the way back I get a message on my phone asking for feedback on the visit. For a number of reasons, I have no longer responded to these messages, but based on my wider experience, I would now like to share my feelings about breakfasts.

Over time, the breakfast offer in Finnish hotels has been harmonized so that the selection is almost identical in every place. The exception is Tampere, where black sausage is always available, score it!

I’ll start by applying orange juice. Today, it is most often drained from an automatic device, from which the image of the juice can be made into a broth before long, but the operating logic of the device often remains obscure. If there are juices in the jugs on offer, I would rather take them.

Next, I toast two toasts. Large rectangular breads are usually well served, but their freshness can sometimes be desired. The level of the toasters is even more variegated. Most recently, there was a device that took the breads over a heating grid past the heating elements. Its effectiveness was very weak: after two passages, the loaves had only slightly warmed up.

Sometimes you see imaginatively complex and futuristic toasts that make you feel like staying away. I remember one hotel that had a toaster, but it was very inefficient. More specifically, it was not connected to the electricity grid at all.

Once the breads have been toasted somehow, I look for cheese, mashed sausage slices and salad leaves in the standard selection. They have less complaints. Also, I want a boiled egg. In this case, you often drift into very barren waters. It’s good to have freshly cooked eggs clearly marked with soup minutes – the last one was just hard-boiled completely cold.

I want to eat four minutes of eggs. Cooked in this way, the egg white is completely clotted but the yolk is still mostly loose. Such an egg is tasty, healthy and optimal to eat with a spoon.

It is incomprehensible that even in quality hotels you will not find a convenient salt spreader. There may be a large steak mill that doesn’t work with eggs at all. I have started carrying small salt bags to the burger restaurant, I recommend!

Bread and after the eggs it is the turn of the actual warm ones. The scrambled eggs are generally good, but the quality of the bacon varies greatly – judging by everything, the bacon is a tricky product to keep when fried, making it easily toughened and losing its delicacy. In that case, I miss fried eggs and bacon from one side of England, which has not had to be brewed in an intake tray. I don’t care about the basic sausages and meatballs in the mornings.

Finally, I drink coffee and eat a plate of natural yogurt with berries. Here, things usually go down the tube, and I like to read the morning newspaper at the same time. Then I continue my journey more or less satisfied, but certainly well fed for the day!

May this warm criticism of me be likely to further improve the quality of breakfasts in our country.

Ilkka Helander

Loviisa

