My parents who moved to the cottage have to drive 600 miles in one day to get a booster.

80 years old my parents from Helsinki received their first coroner vaccine in march. The time for the second vaccine is now in May. My parents are at risk for more than just their age.

The plumbing renovation in my parents ’apartment started in early April, and therefore they had to move out of there. My parents are used to spending summers at the cottage, and this year they moved there because of a plumbing renovation a month earlier than they used to.

My parents’ summer cottage is located in Southwest Finland. As soon as they moved into the cottage, they explored the possibility that they would receive a second dose of coronary vaccine in their cottage community. Taking the vaccine in Helsinki would mean that they would have to drive 600 kilometers in one day.

It is possible to get the vaccine from the cottage community, but it requires a commitment from the City of Helsinki. Both of my parents called for several days at their health stations to find out. The customer service has been very friendly, but the instructions from the health centers were contradictory and the end result extremely unpleasant: the City of Helsinki only makes commitments for the treatment of the disease, not for the prevention of the disease, ie not for the coroner vaccine.

How does the fact that my parents have to travel 600 miles to get another coroner vaccine serve anyone’s interests, health, or well-being?

Essi Virtanen

Helsinki

