Reader ‘s opinion The best beaches should be preserved as spacious areas

I am Leena Eerolan (HS Opinion 12.4.) agrees with the fact that beaches and old environments should not be blocked by clump-like buildings but should be kept as spacious and comfortable areas for residents and tourists to move around. No new premises are needed as teleworking becomes more common, at least not for the best beach locations.

The current service station building in Hietalahti is not particularly beautiful. It could be replaced by an elegant low-rise restaurant and café building and perhaps some space for boating. The Hampton Bay Terrace in the current building is the only terrace where the sun shines until late in the evening. This terrace access must be maintained.

The pool of Hietalahti should not be filled, but there should be free space to move around the pool. Guests of the new hotel, which will be on the edge of the market square, would probably also like to visit the beach restaurant for dinner or a glass. The view from the square to the shipyard and cranes should be kept clear, it is an essential part of the landscape.

Paula Hellman

resident of the area, Helsinki

