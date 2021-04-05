Reader ‘s opinion The benefits of an optional language are not always seen

The results of the survey show that municipalities and schools have tried to increase the popularity of optional languages ​​through various campaigns and marketing tools.

Shrinking the language reserve speaks. Helsingin sanomat newspaper wrote (21.3.) On the changes in educational structures that have been the reason for the decrease in the learning of optional languages.

Our recent survey on the same topic involved 349 people working in language teaching. The results show that municipalities and schools have tried to increase the popularity of the languages ​​of choice through various campaigns and marketing tools. The responses also reflect the frustration of language teachers: despite good educational and marketing work, students and carers do not see learning languages ​​other than English as necessary or useful.

Like Sanni Grahn-Laasonen and Laura Rissanen wrote (HS Opinion 26.3.), Municipalities offer optional languages ​​in a variety of ways. The answers to our survey show that the required group sizes are often quite large and therefore even those who are willing cannot study the language of their choice.

Teachers perceived the biggest problem was the higher education certificate scoring system. When a good grade in math, regardless of field, weighs more than a grade equivalent to a language, it is clear that students calculate what is worth studying in high school and high school or writing in student writing.

You can find out more about the results of our survey at kieliverkosto.fi/fi/journals.

Katja Mäntylä

ma. Professor, University of Turku

as well as a working group

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.