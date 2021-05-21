Reader ‘s opinion The attraction of Helsinki city center comes from the vibrant service offering

Accessibility also by car and ensuring adequate and affordable parking are vital for downtown entrepreneurs.

Coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the slowdown in the centers of Helsinki and many other cities, as teleworking and official restrictions and recommendations have reduced mobility and tourism. In addition, the shift of consumption to the grid is increasingly affecting stone-footers in the trade sector, which are in an increasingly fierce international competitive environment.

Many stores have re-evaluated what is a profitable location for their business.

After a pandemic, people seek diverse services, experiences and social encounters from the centers. Vibrant service offerings, such as various shops and restaurant and cultural services, are the most important attraction in the center of Helsinki, which is worth sticking to.

Diverse service offerings and vitality require good accessibility to the city center by all means of transport. Consumer needs and situations vary, and this should also be considered in planning. In addition to well-functioning public transport connections, the accessibility of the centers by car and the provision of adequate and affordable parking facilities are vital for downtown entrepreneurs.

The role of the city must be enabling when it comes to activities that increase the liveliness and comfort of the city center. It is important to listen to the ideas of bricklayer entrepreneurs and their needs.

The decision-makers elected in the municipal elections must look at the center as a whole and take into account the various elements of attractiveness and the commercial operating conditions of the center entrepreneurs.

Minna Kokka

Chairman, Trade and Specialty Goods Trade Committee of the Trade Union Confederation

CEO, Finnish bookstore

Simo Hiilamo

Director of Advocacy, Trade Union

