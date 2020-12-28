Reader ‘s opinion The aim was to make the series about Kyösti Kakkonen’s collections easily approachable and multi-level

The aim of the book project was to document one of Finland’s most significant art collections.

Series of works Masters of Glass and Ceramics 1-6 As the editor-in-chief and artistic director of the collection, I would like to highlight some points that Kaj Kalin’s much focused on the layout of the series and focused on the person of the collector. (HS Culture 18.12.) ignored, ignoring the actual content issues.

The aim of the book project was to document the collection of one of Finland’s most significant art collections, a collection publication that presents the production of glass and ceramic designers who found Kyösti Kakkonen important and interesting. It is thus not a general presentation of Finnish design, although it contains quite comprehensively the most significant elements of the so-called golden age of design. The aim was also not to summarize the content in a bold form – the much-needed single book – but, on the contrary, to present, among other things, a unique presentation of large-scale unique productions and rarities.

Contrary to what the evaluation suggested, the project was based on research-based analysis, which has produced a considerable amount of new information, summarized major lines, picked up interesting details and given extensive consideration to the connection between art and industry, among other things.

The project also included a significant amount of object research, resulting in detailed Art Information (e.g. timings, work materials, techniques, manufacturers, signatures and awards) out of a total of around 2,000 design objects to serve the needs of museums and exhibition builders in a variety of ways in the future. After all, the exhibitions compiled from the collection are constantly touring both in Finland and abroad.

Extensive glass and ceramic vocabularies, signature and brand presentations were prepared for the works for the enthusiasts. The aim was to make the series easily approachable and multi-level, so that it would serve both those who were previously unfamiliar with the subject and those who knew the field more deeply. Particular emphasis was placed on visuality, a balanced ensemble of texts and images, and the self-expression power of the selected objects. The reference in the review to digitally created “hazy shadow ponds” is incorrect.

In addition, it must be emphasized that Kyösti Kakkonen, the subscriber of the book series, gave his chosen authors and the designers of the series as a whole and the visual look completely free hands without interfering with content or layout issues at any stage. The guideline was: Do good, strive for the best in the world.

Aleksi Kuokka

Masters of glass and ceramics editor-in-chief and artistic director of the series

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.