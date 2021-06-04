Reader ‘s opinion The abolition of Kela reimbursements would weaken oral health care services

It is clear that the importance of compensation increases with lower income categories.

Left Alliance Jussi Saramo proposed waiving Kela benefits for private care (HS 2.6.). Saramo describes the compensation as support for private healthcare providers. The view is incorrect. Kela benefits are support for the recipient of the care from the payment he or she pays to the private care provider.

Kela benefits for private health care are paid regardless of the patient’s income level. It is clear that the importance of compensation increases with lower income categories. The abolition of compensation would therefore be most detrimental to low-income earners. On the other hand, raising the compensation would make it relatively easier for these people the most.

In oral health care, public care resources are not scaled to care for the entire population. About half of the services for the adult population are produced privately. Kela compensation is a cost-effective way for the public to improve access to care. In private dental care, the patient’s contribution is already over 85 per cent even after Kela compensation.

In order to make up for the medical debt caused by the corona epidemic in particular, it would be important to make efficient use of all oral health care resources. At the same time, Minister of Education Saramo is proposing a change that would lead to an increase in the burden of care in public health care, an increase in health care costs, an increase in care queues and patient inequality.

Henna Virtomaa

executive director

Heikki Kuusela

lawyer

Finnish Dental Association

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by the HS editorial board. You can leave a comment or read the principles of the writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.