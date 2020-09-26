Reader ‘s opinion Thanks to the wise action of the principal, my child stopped bullying

As a mother, I am extremely grateful to the Rector.

Now while one nasty case of school bullying has come to light, I remember with gratitude the principal who, in common sense, ended my own child’s career as a beginning bully.

My elementary school child was apparently in pain for our move and school change. We parents had not noticed the social and happy child becoming a bully at home. So the nasty message from school came as a surprise.

The principal intervened quickly, using a good playing eye. There was a meeting in our school bully with a party, where it was agreed that my child is a weekly visit in the rector’s house.

In the meetings, the principal and my children discussed for five minutes whether there had been any disputes and how my child had gone.

As the situation calmed down, the discussions became less frequent and their content became another observation of school satisfaction. It was apparently aftercare. Then the case was over.

The discussion sessions probably took the principal’s time probably less than an hour in total. The case was handled nicely and cost-effectively. Of course, it rarely goes so easily.

It is important to see that there was no meeting between our children and your children and no one lost their face. Attention was drawn to where it belonged, that is, to the bullying party in a solution-oriented manner without guilt. And delivered front-loaded.

This event has passed more than twenty years, and as a mother I am still immensely grateful for how wisely Rector knew how to act.

Mum

We exceptionally publish the article under a pseudonym.

