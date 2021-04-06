Wednesday, April 7, 2021
Reader ‘s opinion Thanks to hand washing, our family has become less ill

April 6, 2021
Opinion|Reader’s opinion

Child, who has an underlying disease, is prone to colds. In the past year of the coronavirus, there have been fewer cases in our family than ever before. Thanks to this go to schools and kindergartens, where hand hygiene has been improved – and I believe that they have also targeted cleaning to sites that are relevant to infections.

When children become less ill, parental absences from work also decrease. I would like the reduced costs to society to be explored and a solution to be considered in which, for example, a nurse teaches children and staff to wash their hands properly even after the pandemic has subsided.

Tita-Maria Muhonen

Veterinarian, Espoo

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.

