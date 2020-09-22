Reader ‘s opinion Terrafame’s operations and finances are closely linked to the state of the environment

Oxygen depletion has been observed in Lake Nuasjärvi.

Helsingin Sanomat in the story “A new start for the Terrafame mine” (19.9.) The majority of the plot space had been given to Terrafame’s CEO, and the mine’s environmental and profitability problems were downplayed. However, Talvivaara / Terrafame’s operations and finances are closely linked to the state of the environment.

The influence of Terrafame on Nuasjärvi is quoted from the ely center Kimmo Virta, according to which “no significant changes have been observed in Nuasjärvi”.

In HS news last October (19.10.2019) however, reference was made to a study carried out by the University of Helsinki on the subject as follows: According to the researchers, the previously abundant benthic community has become poor in its species, now resembling the species of a heavily polluted lake. ”

Hundreds of millions of euros of taxpayers’ money have been invested in Talvivaara / Terrafame, the operating result for last year was unprofitable, and not even the CEO dares to assess when operations will become profitable. In the HS case, however, a vote was finally given – instead of an impartial analyst – to the CEO that “the future looks promising”.

Markku Lonkila

Professor, University of Jyväskylä

