Reader ‘s opinion Telecom operators do not shy away from exploiting their loyal customers

Customer squeezing at the expense of existing customers is common.

I got it a good offer from a telecom operator: I was promised to sell a subscription for € 24.90 for € 5.90 a month to replace my current subscription for € 6.90 for two years. Inexpensive? Yes. A sign of the operator’s greed? That too.

Namely, if you are an old customer, the operator will not shy away from taking advantage of your loyalty, but will deduct a total of 456 euros more from your account in two years than from me, who would just become a customer.

So existing customers would not be angry or seize the offer themselves, they would be kept in the dark by distributing offers in person only to customers of other operators or to their own customers who are leaving.

Price squeezing at the expense of existing customers in connection with customer acquisition is common and has been known to customers and the industry for a long time. It is amazing, therefore, how little has been done to remedy this, because hardly anyone benefits from it and no one likes it – neither consumers nor even the employees of the operators. Those working in the industry find questionable customer acquisition miserable but mandatory in order to replace customers leaking to other operators with new ones.

what if operators would not have to burn their money with questionable subscription offers? Then they could keep their existing customers ’subscription prices cheaper across the board or spend the money on product development and customer service. The industry would develop, its employees would be happier, and consumers would appreciate it.

Customer acquisition should therefore be able to suffocate with a simple legislative change: long-term offers should be extended to existing customers. “Trial periods” of one or two years are not justified in an area where competitors’ services are little different. Short offers of 1 to 3 months for new customers could be maintained. They would be long enough to try a new operator but at the same time short enough for most subscription changers to stop jumping between operators.

Is it is purely ideological to argue that regulating offer times would reduce competition, since in this case more intense competition is not for the benefit of the consumer but for his loss. The losers would be just those running after the offers, as well as the direct marketing sector, whose services consumers would hardly miss.

Regulation would make the market fairer and more efficient and force operators to compete on issues that are genuinely relevant to consumers, rather than unequal offers: the services themselves.

Otso Alasko

Economics student, Helsinki

