Reader ‘s opinion Teachers would deserve a coronavirus vaccine

Government has considered lifting coronavirus restrictions. This plan for the exit strategy includes the idea of ​​the order in which the restrictions would begin to be lifted. If all goes well, audience restrictions, among others, would be a mere memory of late summer.

Now the government could show great understanding for a key profession that has been working selflessly throughout the epidemic. Teachers would deserve a coronavirus vaccine because the majority of them have worked in contact teaching in the midst of all the beating in cramped classrooms. After all, Germany has vaccinated teachers from EU countries, so Finland could do the same.

This would be a real exit strategy, not least because teachers could focus on teaching without fear of exposure to the coronavirus or infections, which have unfortunately been commonplace in many Finnish schools so far.

Kai Rantalainen

study supervisor, Helsinki

