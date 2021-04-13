Reader ‘s opinion Tasaraita and Unikko are classics, but Finnish clothing design cannot be built on them indefinitely

Finland has design expertise, but the expertise must be updated to the next level – respecting and reviving traditions.

The creative industry The importance of post-coronavirus crisis in Finland has provoked debate. Finnish clothing design has also been brought to the table. In Helsingin Sanomat was discussed (3.4.) Return of young Finnish clothing designers to Finland as a result of the coronavirus situation.

As a young designer, I consider the future of Finnish clothing design important on both a personal and national level. Aalto University is one of the best design universities in the world. Finland has world-class creativity and innovation – but as was rightly pointed out in the HS story, why is it not yet possible to utilize it in Finland?

Historically, Finland has had a strong clothing industry. Design was a culturally and historically important form of self-expression for Finland, especially after the wars. Now, however, we train the best designers in our history, mainly for top foreign companies. Why do we not know or want to utilize our skills in Finland?

When traveling the world, you will notice that Finland is valued as a design country. In Finland, Aalto, Isola, Sarpaneva, Wirkkala and Franck are respected. Many Finnish homes have both Artek stools and Marimekko textiles. But although Tasaraita and Unikko are classics, you can’t build on them indefinitely. Now it is time to think about what Finnish design and clothing design could be in the 2020s. How to make the fashion of the future sustainable and interesting?

Finland has design expertise, but the expertise must be updated to the next level – respecting and reviving traditions. It is extremely important to understand the current customer and his needs related to the cultural, ecological and social dimension of the products.

Unlike in Sweden, we do not know how to invest boldly in marketing.

Finland after the coronavirus could be a leading country in clothing design and sustainable development. It requires a willingness to work long-term and consistently to strengthen the fashion field. Fashion and design professionals and multifunctional experts trained by Aalto University are happy to be available for this work.

Carolina Forss

Master of Arts, Aalto University, Helsinki

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.