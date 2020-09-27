Reader ‘s opinion Tarja Halonen paved the way for women leaders

Unlike previous generations, it has always been a matter of course for me that a woman works in a high position.

Native, when Tarja Halonen was the President of the Republic of Finland for the first time. So my whole early childhood in the leadership of Finland has been a woman. From that time on, I don’t remember anything about Halonen other than the Rontti cat, but Halonen’s impact on my dreams has been greater than cats.

Unlike previous generations, it has always been a matter of course for me that a woman works in a high position. Although the situation in Finland is currently good, the same is not the case in many other countries. In the 2020 U.S. presidential election, two white men will compete. Shouldn’t this already be an exception? Women in leadership are still viewed with skepticism and contempt.

Finland is not innocent either. The government of Sanna Marinink (sd) was suspected. However, I believe that without Halonen’s two terms as president, the number of gravel votes would have been much higher. Marin’s government has continued Halonen’s work by showing that a woman can handle decision-making wherever a man is, or even better.

Although the office of President of Finland has never been at the top of my list of desirable professions, I have never doubted that it is impossible. As a child, I didn’t even think about whether my gender could affect my future. As a parent, I understand it, of course, that it affects, but any Halonen following the example should not be impossible.

We will only see Tarja Halonen’s impact on society’s attitudes in the future. However, I already want to thank Halo for his impact on my own dreams. We women who grew up during the female president are no longer unaware of what we can achieve. However, we are upset that it is still difficult to achieve any dreams.

Annukka Heinonen

high school student, Rauma

