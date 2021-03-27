Reader ‘s opinion Targeting vaccinations regionally brings impressive benefits

Regional targeting avoids hospital care the most, saves lives and tackles the epidemic more effectively.

Differences in the coronavirus situation within Finland are considerable. In Uusimaa, the situation has been the most difficult throughout the epidemic, and viral variants are spreading rapidly due to the dense urban structure and foreign traffic. The situation in Southwest Finland has also deteriorated rapidly.

From the government, the policy of emphasizing coronary vaccines in the most difficult areas of the epidemic is good. It is now important to implement this policy of the National Vaccination Expert Group quickly in order to reduce the burden of medical care and deaths.

Finns are at different risk for coronavirus due to their age and illness but also because of their place of residence.

Take, for example, an asthma patient who lives in Uusimaa. Because the incidence of coronavirus is higher in Uusimaa, his risk of coronavirus infection is ten times higher than that of an asthmatic living in a lower incidence area. The risk of an asthmatic living in the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) area due to coronavirus disease is 30 times (3 x 10) compared to the risk of a non-asthmatic person of the same age living in the low incidence area.

Vaccines despite availability problems, the over-70s and the most serious risk groups will be vaccinated across the country in the coming weeks. According to the information received, the number of vaccines is increasing, which is great.

In order to maximize the health benefits of vaccines, regional targeting of vaccines should start as soon as possible and vaccine volumes should be large enough.

The National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) has calculated that by emphasizing the amount of infections and the need for specialist care in vaccine distribution, hospitalizations could be reduced by at least one-fifth, not to mention the lives saved. Together with other restrictive measures, this would bring about effectiveness quickly. An effective measure to avoid serious cases and deaths would be, for example, to vaccinate the population in high-incidence areas, starting with the oldest groups, starting with those aged 60-70.

Is importantthat THL and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health open their preparations and modeling. The right amounts of vaccines and their well-timed regional targeting bring health benefits to the whole of Finland. Regional targeting avoids hospital care the most, saves lives and tackles the epidemic more effectively.

These criteria have been a goal of coronavirus control throughout, so they should also guide the distribution of vaccines as recommended by experts.

Sanna Vesikansa

Deputy Mayor (Green), Social and Health Care, City of Helsinki

Juha Tuominen

CEO, Hus

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.