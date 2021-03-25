Reader ‘s opinion Take a model from Singapore and make Wau Garden for Elielinaukio

The winter garden, which attracts townspeople and tourists, brings a year-round summer to the city.

In Helsinki there is a lot of good, but we still lack a distinctive Wau experience that would appeal to the townspeople, enliven the city center and attract tourists to Helsinki. Social media would be filled with images from travel ads that would make the city famous.

Elielinaukio does not need heavy construction, but the square could be brought to public use as an attractive covered and transparent park. With the architectural construction of a winter garden, it would make a spectacular and comfortable area that would function as the city’s most attractive meeting place during the dark and cold seasons and at the same time the city’s emblem.

The winter garden to be established inside the new Glass Palace will bring a year-round summer to the city, where it is uncomfortable to move around in winter. Inside the Wau Garden there would be cafes, restaurants and other facilities for visitors. There could be a variety of activities from sauna to climbing walls.

The winter garden would be a center of Finnish expertise in both technology and environmental fields. The area would be warmed by terrestrial or marine and solar energy, and summer light would be provided by efficient LED technology. An example could be Singapore Gardens, which attracts millions of visitors to the city and its special gardens.

In the same space there are small vertical utility gardens even on several levels.

According to research, gardening is also a favorite hobby of Finns, which is of interest to, for example, more than sixty percent of young adults. Many of them live in the city and would be willing to inject their planting shovel into the soil of the Wau Garden.

Timo Taulavuori

Managing Director, Finnish Gardeners’ Association

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.