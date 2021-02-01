Reader ‘s opinion Swimming pools should be open to special groups by appointment

The metropolitan area the corona coordination group justifies the opening up of hobbies to the particularly vulnerable position of children and young people. This is also a reason to secure the exercise of special groups. For many musculoskeletal disorders, water exercise may be the only suitable form of exercise, and immobility for a few months may even be fatal.

I therefore suggest that swimming pools be set up for special groups. This can be done securely with an appointment system and by creating accurate practices in the halls.

Decisions must now be sought to minimize the welfare impact of a coronavirus pandemic. A small part of the population accounts for most of the cost of health services. By protecting their health and ability to function in particular, we are also protecting our national economy.

Marja Kinnunen

Executive Director, Musculoskeletal Association

