Reader ‘s opinion Swimming pools in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area must be opened up for people with reduced mobility

In the metropolitan area swimming pools have been closed to the public for several months now, causing pain especially for those whose sporting opportunities are completely limited to water sports.

I am a 25-year-old woman sportive. I suffer from cartilage damage to the knee, and water exercise is the only option for me at the moment to maintain basic fitness. Due to the injury, my knee can’t stand even daily walks, which makes exercising very difficult these days.

According to the Department of Health and Welfare (THL), the coronavirus is not transmitted through pool water, as disinfectant chemicals added to the water quickly destroy the virus. In swimming pools, the risk of infection is limited to common areas such as changing rooms. However, this risk can be reduced by regulating the number of visitors to swimming pools and maintaining safety distances for other enthusiasts.

There are insufficient grounds for denying water sports to people with reduced mobility. Closing swimming pools penalizes in particular those who have limited mobility but who nevertheless seek to take care of their physical and mental well-being.

I request that the swimming pools in the metropolitan area be opened by appointment for special groups and pensioners immediately. In other municipalities, you can already swim by appointment. It is only up to the arrangements to make a similar practice work in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

Frustrated rehabilitator

