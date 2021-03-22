Reader ‘s opinion Sustainable air traffic and tourism are becoming Finland’s strengths

Helsinki-Vantaa is the hub of the green route between Europe and Asia.

Europe intends to be the world’s first carbon-neutral continent. The actors in the Helsinki-Vantaa airport area are the first in the world to publish a joint climate commitment. The green commitment of the network is in the interest of the whole of Finland and is related to sustainable growth in terms of the environment, major employment issues and the competitiveness of the whole country. In this way, the companies, organizations and the public sector of the Avia network together create the future after the pandemic crisis, in a new world.

Achieving common goals requires not only investment but also incentive regulation. Through co-operation, Finland can rise to the forefront of sustainable air transport and tourism.

The coronavirus pandemic has collapsed air traffic and the industries around it. Helsinki-Vantaa is now almost deserted, and there is little demand for services in the area. However, this is not the case: many are waiting for vaccinations, the opening of borders and the freedom to travel.

Vantaa’s Aviapolis with its international airports is Finland’s second largest business area and the country’s economic locomotive. It produces four percent of the country’s gross domestic product. In the future, it must also be the most environmentally friendly and healthiest in Europe.

How to respect the environment while creating new jobs and well-being? Finland intends to promote clean and responsible mobility. Helsinki-Vantaa is the hub of the green route between Europe and Asia. Freight transport and logistics also take advantage of the shortest and lowest-emission green route. Emission reductions compared to competing routes are already significant, up to tens of percent.

Finland’s national and Uusimaa regional goal is to be carbon neutral in 2035. Vantaa intends to be carbon neutral already in 2030. Finavia’s operations at Helsinki-Vantaa have been carbon neutral since 2017. Finavia’s next goal is to achieve net zero emissions in the future.

Finnair’s climate goals are the most ambitious for airlines in the world. The company is committed to halving its net emissions by the end of 2025 from 2019 levels and plans to be carbon neutral by 2045 at the latest. In freight transport, a fuel-efficient fleet and close cooperation with land transport operators will reduce emissions. Finnair also has the world’s first environmentally certified cargo terminal.

With the common goals and actions of the Avia network, air transport will emerge from the crisis to become more sustainable and competitive.

Kimmo Mäki

CEO, Finavia

Topi Manner

CEO, Finnair

Ritva Viljanen

Mayor, City of Vantaa

Ossi Savolainen

Provincial Director, Uusimaa Federation

