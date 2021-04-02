Reader ‘s opinion Summer jobs are offered to young people – even remotely

Employing young people is very beneficial for companies.

Last year tens of thousands of young people lost their summer jobs due to the coronavirus. However, the coming summer looks brighter: according to a survey commissioned by the Confederation of Finnish Industries (EK), one in five companies is increasing the number of summer jobs next summer. Encouraged by the results of the survey, EK has invited all its employer companies to summer work. The goal is to provide a summer job for as many as 100,000 young people.

Providing summer work is the responsibility of all actors, a strong message of corporate responsibility and a great way to leave a positive memory on the minds of potential employees and customers. For young people, their first work experience is of enormous importance for their entire future career.

Employers may consider hiring costs. In fact, employing young people is very beneficial for companies. With the help of the summer voucher, cities and municipalities reimburse the majority of a young person’s salary expenses. The employer can also hire a young person by utilizing the Get to know working life and Earn summer internship program.

Teleworking can also be a chore. What can a young person do remotely? And how can he be introduced, connected to the work community and motivated despite the distance?

These questions are answered by a model of teleworking built jointly by organizational actors and employers and published in mid-March. The model includes task suggestions, tips and tools, such as a Reading Order Template that facilitates time management.

Support is available. So let us take responsibility and work together to ensure that as many young people as possible who graduate from primary school have a valuable – and also high-quality – working life experience next summer.

Riikka Ahonvala

project manager, We involved

Päivi Salminen-Kultanen

Responsible Summer Job Campaign Manager, Oikotie

Pia Vaajakallio

Employment Coordinator, Disabled Children and Youth Support Foundation

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.