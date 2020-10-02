Reader ‘s opinion Stress is the worst enemy of breastfeeding

Nine children as a mother I am no imetysfanaatikko, but I täysimettänyt therefore, that it has agreed with me and I have enough milk.

On the opinion page was written (HS 30.9.) On breastfeeding difficulties. Today, only a small proportion of babies in Finland are fully breastfed.

Behind me is eight and a half years of full breastfeeding. I am the ninth child breastfed for a month. I’m not a imetysfanaatikko, but I täysimettänyt therefore, that it has agreed with me and I have enough milk.

Breastfeeding doctrine in maternity hospitals can be one reason for unpleasant experiences, as the opinion writer noted. The reason, of course, is not the caregivers but the recommendations and regulations they follow.

In fact, I’m happy about breast-feeding coaching, which I got from my mother and my sister before birth of first-born: “Stress is the worst enemy of breastfeeding” and “Remember, then, that the milk could rise properly only on the fourth night. It is worth giving extra milk first. ”

I breastfed the baby from the beginning, but on top of breastfeeding I gave extra milk, which I was allowed to fetch myself. And that milk came in handy. I got to focus on the little miracle I gave birth to.

I heard how, at the same time, 200 kilometers away, mothers were weeping because extra milk drops were kept out of reach.

Without my own breastfeeding teachings, I would probably have desperately tried to breastfeed and experienced a failure not to have milk. And anyway, on the fourth night the milk rose.

For the sixth child, I decided to test that I didn’t even give the baby extra milk right away. The baby was such a calm incident that she was content with the drops I might have gotten from my breasts. What was the end result? Dry diapers and yellowing of the skin, which could be due to dehydration.

Now, in the case of the ninth child, I was again suppressed to give very small amounts of extra milk, which caused the baby’s blood sugar to fall and the baby’s bilirubin levels had to be monitored.

If it feels the slightest, loudly demand extra milk for your babies and trust that the milk will start to come at some point.

A healthy mother

We will publish the article

exceptionally under a pseudonym.

