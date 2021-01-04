Reader ‘s opinion Stop abusing the word fair

Sanaa fair is used quite often nowadays to say that something is big or there is a lot of it. “The distance was just over a hundred meters,” “There were just over five hundred people,” “More than 20 degrees from the frost is promised,” and so on.

Very often the word is used to replace the word abundant. In my opinion, the word fair is always accompanied in some way by a feeling or statement: “It was a fair man.”

No more of this. Let’s get rid of the misuse of the word fair that has come into vogue this year.

Liisa Päivikki Ailio

pensioner, Helsinki

